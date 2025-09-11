Judkins participated in practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Cabot, Thursday's session marked Judkins' first practice of any kind since the Browns' mandatory minicamp in June. The running back wasn't in attendance for the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, as he traveled to Manhattan to be interviewed by league officials under the personal conduct policy. Cabot notes that Judkins won't be charged with a criminal offense stemming from his July 12 domestic battery arrest, but he could still be subject to discipline from the NFL. In terms of his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Thursday that the Browns are going "day-by-day" with Judkins "to see how he continues to progress in practice." The Browns were granted a two-game roster exemption for the 2025 second-round pick after he didn't sign his rookie deal with the team until this past Saturday, so he won't count toward the roster if he remains held out for the Week 2 contest.