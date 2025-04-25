The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Judkins (6-feet, 221 pounds) was a highly productive runner at both Ohio State (2024) and Mississippi (2022-2023), demonstrating uncommon explosiveness and three-down ability for a power running back. Judkins boosted his stock at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he demonstrated surprising speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash as well as a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 132-inch broad jump. Explosiveness like that paired with Judkins' power could give him uniquely high upside as an NFL runner in both volume and efficiency. Judkins probably won't be a league-leading receiver at running back, but he should have 40- or 50-catch upside in addition to league-leader potential as a rusher. Jerome Ford is highly qualified as a passing down back and is too good to send to the bench, but he's also in the final year of his rookie contract.