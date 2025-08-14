Prosecutors have declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against Judkins, stemming from a July 12 incident in Fort Lauderdale, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

As a result of the incident, Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge, but Andy Slater of FoxSports640 notes that prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case. Judkins, who the Browns selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, remains unsigned ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, with NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy noting Thursday that the league has "been following developments in the matter which remains under review."