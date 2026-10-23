Judkins (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation and said he's "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Judkins also said he's excited to work with fellow running back Dylan Sampson, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Sampson was expected to spell Judkins in a lot of passing situations this season, but the backup was injured on special teams in Week 1 and hasn't played since. Sampson's return could be bad news for Judkins' workloads, at least around the edges. He still projects as the clear lead back in Cleveland despite failing to kick-start the rushing attack so far.