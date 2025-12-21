Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Judkins is in line to undergo surgery, while the running back is presumably slated to land on IR in the coming days. With his 2025 season over, Judkins will have the offseason to focus on his injury recovery, with a timetable on that front likely to emerge following his upcoming procedure. As for the Browns' backfield plans for the team's final two contests, Dylan Sampson (hand) would be next in line for carries next weekend against the Steelers if he's available after being inactive Sunday, with Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders also in the mix to see added work down the stretch. Additionally, Ahmani Marshall is a member of Cleveland's practice squad.