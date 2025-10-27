Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Judkins (shoulder) is "day-to-day," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Judkins was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Patriots in the third quarter, prior to which he rushed nine times for 19 yards and secured all three of his targets for minus-2 yards. To see the rookie second-round pick now labeled day-to-day is encouraging as to his odds of being ready to return to action after Cleveland's bye in Week 9, when the team will travel to face the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9 in Week 10. If Judkins isn't ready to retake the field Week 10, however, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson will lead the Browns' backfield.