Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he's optimistic that Judkins (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.comreports.

Monken also expressed optimism of fellow running back Dylan Sampson (knee) being available for the matchup with Tennessee, after Sampson was designated for return from injured reserve last week. Per Oyefusi, neither Judkins nor Sampson were listed as expected non-participants on the Browns' pre-practice injury report to begin Week 7 prep, so both backs look poised to practice in at least a limited fashion Wednesday. That amounts to a step forward for Judkins, who was sidelined for the Browns' first two Week 6 practices before practicing in a limited fashion Friday and then ultimately being made inactive ahead of a 13-10 win over the Ravens.