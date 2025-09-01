Judkins, who has still not yet signed his rookie deal with the Browns, could be back with the team as early as this week, in advance of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Cabot believes that if Judkins were to sign and report to team facilities he could even contribute Week 1, in some capacity. The NFL is still reviewing the July 12 incident in which Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge under its Personal Conduct Policy, though charges against the 2025 second-rounder have been dropped. Cabot also states that the ongoing dispute between Judkins and the Browns over his yet-unsigned rookie contract relates to language surrounding guarantees. Even if Judkins' situation with the team gains clarity soon, he's missed all of training camp and the preseason and would have to ramp his way up before handling any sort of significant role. Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson are positioned to lead Cleveland's backfield Sunday at home against Cincinnati.