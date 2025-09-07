Judkins won't be activated for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but the Browns are optimistic that the rookie running back will be ready to make his NFL debut next weekend in Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Judkins finally put pen to paper on his rookie contract with the Browns on Saturday, but because he missed all of training camp and preseason while he was unsigned following his July 12 arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on charges of domestic assault and battery, Cleveland was granted a two-game exemption in which the running back won't count toward the 53-man roster. Though all charges against Judkins have since been dropped, the NFL is still investigating the alleged incident, and the 21-year-old is scheduled to meet with league officials during the upcoming week. While it's still unclear if Judkins will be subject to any league discipline, the expectation is that he'll have the roster exemption lifted in advance of the Week 2 contest. Because of all the time he's missed this summer, Judkins could handle a light role initially for Cleveland, though Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relays that the Browns are hopeful that Judkins will eventually emerge as the team's lead back. Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford will take on the brunt of the snaps and touches out of the backfield for at least the Week 1 game, however.