Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggests that Judkins could see an uptick in snaps Sunday against the Packers.

In his season debut in a 41-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 2, Judkins was in Cleveland's starting lineup en route to recording 20 snaps and carrying 10 times for 61 yards and catching all three of his targets for 10 yards. The 2025 second-rounder was out-snapped in the contest by Jerome Ford (35 snaps, six carries and five catches), while fellow rookie Dylan Sampson (17 snaps, four carries and three catches) also mixed in. Per Jackson, while the Browns likely will continue rotating their running backs situationally, Judkins -- who didn't sign his rookie contract until Sept. 6 -- is a candidate to see his role increase this weekend now that he has logged his first game as a pro.