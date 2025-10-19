Judkins rushed 25 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 31-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

As expected, Judkins handled significant volume on the ground against what had been a vulnerable Dolphins run defense, but Judkins was just one run away from actually disappointing profoundly from an efficiency basis. The rookie back's season-long 46-yard run, which went for a touchdown early in the second quarter, was the first of a career-high three scores for Judkins and helped obscure the fact he netted a scant 38 yards on his other 24 carries. Nevertheless, the three trips to the end zone pushed Judkins' TD total to five in just six games, and he'll look for per-carry success in a Week 8 road matchup against the Patriots.