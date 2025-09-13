Judkins is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns still need to officially activate Judkins from the Commissioner Exempt List, but all signals are pointing towards that happening Saturday afternoon (the team was granted a two-game roster exemption after he signed a contract late in the preseason). Judkins signed with the Browns exactly one week ago, and he practiced Thursday for the first time since minicamp in June. With such limited practice time, it seems unlikely that he's ready for a full workload yet, so he'll mix in to some degree behind fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.