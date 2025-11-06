Judkins is expected to be a big part of the offense Week 10 against the Jets, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Judkins shook off a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8's loss to New England and was a full go during Wednesday's practice session. The Browns will look to take advantage of New York's defense which lost two of its best players at the trade deadline and has allowed 135.8 rushing yards per game (26th in NFL). Leaning on the ground game, as Cleveland did during its Week 7 win over Miami, should be a part of the gameplan under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was anointed by Kevin Stefanski to replace the head coach as the play caller this week. Judkins has been the lone highlight on a disjointed offense and should play a big role going forward as it looks to keep rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of difficult third-down spots.