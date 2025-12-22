Judkins is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 months once he undergoes surgery to address the dislocated right ankle and fractured right fibula he suffered during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The rookie second-round pick's projected recovery timeline could allow him to return to the practice field in some capacity during OTAs, potentially setting him up to gain full clearance in advance of training camp. With Judkins' 2025 campaign now over, Dylan Sampson (hand), Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders will fill out the Browns backfield over the final two weeks of the campaign. Across 14 appearances this season, Judkins gained 827 yards and seven scores on 230 carries. He also secured 26 of 36 targets for 171 receiving yards.