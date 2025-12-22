Judkins (ankle, fibula) is expected to be sidelined four-to-five months after undergoing surgery to address the pair of serious injuries he suffered during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Judkins sustained a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula late in the first quarter of Cleveland's loss to Buffalo. It's positive news that the rookie second-round pick's recovery timeline could allow him to retake the practice field during spring drills this offseason, potentially setting him up to gain full clearance for training camp. With Judkins' 2025 campaign now over, Dylan Sampson (hand), Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders will fill out the Browns' backfield. Across 14 regular-season appearances, Judkins gained 827 yards and seven scores on 230 carries. He also secured 26 of 36 targets for 171 receiving yards.