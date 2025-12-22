Judkins (ankle, fibula) is expected to be sidelined four-to-five months after undergoing surgery to address the pair of serious injuries he suffered during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Judkins sustained a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula late in the first quarter of Cleveland's loss to Buffalo. It's positive news that the rookie second-round pick's recovery timetable could allow him to retake the practice field some capacity during string drills this offseason, at least, and potentially gain full clearance for training camp. With his 2025 campaign now over though, expect Judkins to land on IR in the near future, leaving Dylan Sampson (hand), Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders positioned atop the Browns' backfield depth chart. Across 14 regular-season appearances as a rookie, Judkins rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven scores. He also secured 26 of 36 targets for 171 receiving yards.