Judkins rushed the ball 23 times for 110 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings. He added one reception on two targets for 18 yards.

Judkins' takeover of the Cleveland backfield continued, as he accounted for 23 of 29 rush attempts by running backs. Even with plenty of attention from the Minnesota defense, Judkins ripped off long runs of 32,14 and 14 yards on the ground to top 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time in his career. Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson will take away some opportunities as a pass catcher, but Judkins has a reliable workload and has been very effective through four games as a pro.