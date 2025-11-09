Judkins rushed 22 times for 75 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets.

Judkins was battling a shoulder injury prior to Cleveland's Week 9 bye, but he handled a healthy workload against the Jets, coming one touch shy of his career-high 25. The rookie second-round pick is the clear No. 1 option in the backfield for the Browns heading into a Week 11 home game against the Ravens. Baltimore beat the Browns by 24 points back in Week 2, and Judkins' rushing workload could be limited again if the rematch plays out similarly.