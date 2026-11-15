Judkins rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of five targets for 33 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Judkins' rushing volume was at a season-low level, but the second-year back managed to record his fourth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a five-yard run with just under a minute remaining. That proved to be the game-winning score, and Judkins also mustered his second-highest receiving yardage tally of the campaign. The 2025 first-round pick is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, however, so he remains far from efficient heading into a Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29.