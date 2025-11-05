Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Good to go after bye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judkins (shoulder) isn't listed on the Week 10 injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Jets.
The Week 9 bye apparently game him plenty of time to recover after an early departure from the Week 8 loss at New England. Judkins returns to an excellent matchup, facing a Jets defense that just lost its two best players in trades.
More News
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Considered day-to-day•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Won't return Sunday•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Effective with big workload Sunday•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Limited production in loss•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: First 100-yard rushing game•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: May see larger role Week 5•