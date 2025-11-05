default-cbs-image
Judkins (shoulder) isn't listed on the Week 10 injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Jets.

The Week 9 bye apparently game him plenty of time to recover after an early departure from the Week 8 loss at New England. Judkins returns to an excellent matchup, facing a Jets defense that just lost its two best players in trades.

