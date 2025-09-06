Judkins officially signed his rookie contract with the Browns on Saturday and has been granted a two-game roster exemption.

Judkins' two-game exemption will allow him to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster for up to two games, meaning Cleveland won't be required to immediately cut a player in a corresponding transaction. The rookie second-round pick won't be eligible to play until the exception is lifted, however, and all expectations are that he won't be in consideration to suit up Sunday versus the Bengals. Judkins' exemption provides him a window to get up to speed after having sat out all of training camp and the preseason, after which he'll join a backfield that also houses Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders. Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN confirms that the NFL's investigation into Judkins for potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and that his four-year, $11.4 million rookie deal is fully guaranteed.