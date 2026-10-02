Judkins rushed 17 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 43 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

Judkins was in his customary workhorse role in the Browns' ground attack, although as his final rushing line indicates, he found running room hard to come by on most of his carries. Even the second-year back's first rushing touchdown of the season didn't come easy, as Judkins had to power his way in from two yards out in the second quarter. However, he was able to find plenty of success as a receiver, finishing as the team leader in receptions and tying for runner-up status in targets with numbers that also qualified as new career-high figures. Judkins' backfield mates Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for just three carries between them -- although the latter took his one tote for a 28-yard touchdown -- so Cleveland's clear lead back will continue to helm the run game in a Week 5 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11.