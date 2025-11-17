Judkins rushed 17 times for 59 yards while failing to secure either of his targets in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Judkins was stymied on the ground Sunday, falling short of the four yards per-carry benchmark used to gauge a runner's effectiveness. It was the second time that the talented rookie was held in check by the Ravens' defense, resulting in a 60.0 rushing yard average with no touchdowns against the Browns' division rival this regular season. After a pair of inefficient outings coming out of Cleveland's Week 9 bye, Judkins' managers will look for respite against the Raiders next Sunday, who are giving up over 100 rushing yards per game to opponents in 2025.