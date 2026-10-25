Judkins carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans. He also caught his only target for eight yards.

Making his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 6, Judkins put together his best performance of the season, punching in red-zone TDs from five yards out in the first quarter and six yards out in the second. His 96 rushing yards and 104 scrimmage yards were also season highs. Judkins will try to keeping rolling in Week 8 against the Steelers.