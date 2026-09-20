Judkins rushed 12 times for 21 yards and brought in all five targets for 27 yards in the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Judkins once again handled a clear No. 1 role in Cleveland's ground attack, but he unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against the Buccaneers' stout defensive front. The second-year back was able to make up for the lack of rushing production to an extent with his work as a receiver, which saw him tie for the second-most receptions on the afternoon for the Browns. Judkins is averaging a meager 2.3 yards per carry through the first two games, but he has a useful 7-44-0 receiving line on seven targets in that same span as a Week 3 home matchup against the Panthers approaches next Sunday.