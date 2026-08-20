Judkins (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, but coach Todd Monken said afterward that the running back is tending to "a little something nagging, nothing big," Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Judkins has missed back-to-back sessions due to an unspecified injury, but considering Monken's comment, the Browns nonetheless are taking a cautious approach with the second-year pro. As a rookie second-round pick in 2025, Judkins tallied 230 carries for 827 yards and seven touchdowns while hauling in 26 of 36 targets for 171 yards in 14 regular-season games before suffering a dislocated right ankle and broken right fibula Week 16 that required surgery. He was taking 11-on-11 drills as of mid-May and otherwise was back to 100 percent before the recent setback, health-wise. It's unclear if Judkins will suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Bills as a result.