Judkins (personal), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, will likely be available to play on a limited snap count, but the Browns eventually expect him to settle into a starting role, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Browns used a second-round draft pick in April on Judkins, so it's no surprise that they envision him eventually ascending to the top of the depth chart. The Ohio State product navigated a legal issue throughout training camp and didn't sign his rookie contract until last Saturday, so he's understandably not ramped up to a full workload. All expectations are that Judkins will be able to play Sunday, though, and Rapoport suggests that the rookie will "have the snaps of a backup running back." Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford should also be part of the backfield mix Sunday, but they could both cede snaps to Judkins if the latter takes hold of the starting role as soon as Week 3.