Judkins (ankle) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Judkins has logged back-to-back limited practices as he tries to limit his absence due to an ankle injury to one game. He sat out the Week 6 win over the Ravens, during which Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime notched nine carries apiece. Cleveland could have a different backfield mix Sunday against the Titans, with Judkins angling to reclaim the lead role and Dylan Sampson (knee) eligible to be activated from injured reserve.