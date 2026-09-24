Judkins (personal) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what personal matter kept Judkins from practicing without limitations Thursday, but Cleveland's starting running back isn't dealing with an injury. If Judkins can get back to full participation Friday, he'll likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin are the healthy alternatives in Cleveland's backfield since Dylan Sampson (knee) is on IR.