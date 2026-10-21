Judkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Before sitting out this past Sunday's 13-10 win over the Ravens, Judkins was able to close Week 6 prep with a limited practice Friday. He's maintained that level of activity heading into Week 7, and as long as he's able to continuing practicing in some fashion Thursday and Friday, Judkins should have a good chance at making his return to action this Sunday versus the Titans. If available, Judkins should operate as the Browns' lead option on the ground, though he could cede some snaps on passing downs to Dylan Sampson (knee), who was also limited Wednesday and could be ready to make his return from injured reserve this Sunday.