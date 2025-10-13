Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Limited production in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judkins rushed the ball 12 times for 36 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers. He did not catch his only target.
The Browns fell behind early in the game and took to the air 52 times in a comeback effort. That limited Judkins' opportunity, and he also lost out on touches to Jerome Ford as a pass catcher. Judkins also suffered from an efficiency perspective, with his longest gain of the day going for only six yards. The Browns should be in a more neutral game script in Week 7 against Miami, so Judkins is likely to be in for a bounceback performance.
More News
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: First 100-yard rushing game•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: May see larger role Week 5•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Rises above circumstances in loss•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Stands out as No. 1 back in win•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Slated for starting role Sunday•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Could see more snaps this week•