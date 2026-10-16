Judkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Judkins was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot following this past Sunday's loss at the Jets, after which head coach Todd Monken called him "day-to-day," per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Judkins was back on the practice field Friday, which seemingly is enough to give him a chance to play Sunday versus the Ravens. Because fellow RB Dylan Sampson (knee) won't return from IR this weekend, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime stand to benefit if Judkins is inhibited or out Sunday.