Judkins carried the ball 15 times for 43 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints.

The Browns' running game once again struggled, with the team averaging just 2.8 yards per carry overall, and Judkins' longest gain went for only 12 yards. Dylan Sampson saw a season-high 11 touches to Judkins' 16, and the backfield could be drifting toward a timeshare as coach Todd Monken looks for solutions. Judkins has topped 70 rushing yards in a game just once all season, and he seems unlikely to break out in a Week 10 meeting with the Texans.