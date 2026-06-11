Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Looks explosive at OTAs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Browns head coach Todd Monken said Wednesday that Judkins (ankle) has looked confident and explosive at OTAs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Judkins has been a full participant in spring practices by all accounts, despite suffering a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 last season. Year-after results have often been poor for players with similar injuries, but most of them (including Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin) suffered damage lower down their leg/ankle. Judkins' injury was higher up on the ankle, which seemingly helped him avoid significant ligament damage and set up a rehab process that's not as tricky as Godwin's (or Cam Skattebo's). Monken is pleased with Judkins' progress this offseason, but the Browns' new head coach did qualify his statements to a degree, telling reporters, "we'll just see when [Judkins] gets the pads on."

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!