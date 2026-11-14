Running backs coach Duce Staley said Saturday that Judkins' lower snap count against the Saints in Week 9 was "situational football," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Judkins was on the field for a season-low 25 offensive snaps in Week 9, which was considerably lower than Dylan Sampson's 47, although the former led Cleveland's backfield with 15 carries, which he turned into 43 yards (4.3 YPC). Judkins has averaged 2.6 yards per carry over his last two outings, and he faces a Texans defense Sunday that ranks 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (103.0).