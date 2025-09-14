Judkins (personal), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, will likely have his snaps monitored in his first NFL game but is seen by the Browns as the team's eventual starter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Browns used a second-round draft pick in April on Judkins, so it's no surprise that they hope he eventually becomes the starter. The Ohio State product navigated a legal issue throughout training camp and didn't sign his rookie contract until early September, so he's understandably not ramped up to a full workload. All expectations are that Judkins will be able to play Sunday, though, and Rapoport suggests that the rookie RB will "have the snaps of a backup RB." Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford should also be part of the backfield mix Sunday, but they could both eventually cede snaps to Judkins if the latter takes hold of the RB1 role.