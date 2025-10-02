The Browns are expected to lean more on Judkins in Week 5 against the Vikings, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Cleveland's game against Minnesota on Sunday kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in London.

The Browns are switching quarterbacks this week with rookie Dillon Gabriel replacing Joe Flacco. The state of Cleveland's offense dictated the QB change, but the problems in the passing game still exist, which indicates a more conservative, run-focused game plan. Starting an untested rookie could result in a greater reliance Judkins, whose snap count and workload increased each week since his debut in the second game of the season. He had a season-high 21 carries last week against the Lions and could see that number increase.