Judkins wasn't present at practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed minor injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Judkins' absence may have stemmed from Tuesday's session, when he was front and center to some unnecessary hits, per Cabot. The Browns are hosting a joint practice with the Bills on Thursday before taking on Buffalo in preseason action Saturday, but it's unclear if Judkins will suit up for either of those. Dylan Sampson would stand to benefit for as long as Judkins is sidelined.