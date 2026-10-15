Judkins (foot) was present for Thursday's practice but didn't participate in stretching or individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, and while his presence Thursday is encouraging, he may go down as a non-participant again unless he ramps up his activity level behind closed doors. The Browns placed Raheim Sanders (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday and opened Dylan Sampson's 21-day window to return from IR on Wednesday. If neither Judkins or Sampson are available Sunday against the Ravens, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would split Cleveland's backfield duties in a rehash of the 2024 Broncos backfield.