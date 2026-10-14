Judkins was spotted Wednesday moving around the Cleveland locker room without a boot on his injured right ankle, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Per Oyefusi, Judkins isn't expected to practice Wednesday, but the fact that he's ditched his walking boot represents a tangible sign of progress in his recovery from the ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Jets. Earlier in the week, head coach Todd Monken described Judkins as day-to-day, which suggests that the Browns haven't ruled out the possibility of their top running back playing this Sunday versus the Ravens. His activity -- or lack thereof -- in practices Thursday and Friday will likely guide the Browns' decision regarding whether or not he'll suit up this weekend.