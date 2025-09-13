Judkins (personal) was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday and is expected to make his debut in Sunday's game versus the Ravens.

The Browns were granted a two-game roster exemption for the 2025 second-rounder ahead of Week 1, but they'll officially bring Judkins on board for Sunday's divisional clash. At the time of this report, Judkins is still listed as questionable, although his activation puts him on track to play. Judkins made his first practice appearance since June when he joined the team on the field Thursday, so it's unlikely that he'll be ready for a full workload. He figures to mix in behind fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.