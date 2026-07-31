Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Praised by RB coach

Browns running backs coach Duce Staley said Friday that the "sky's the limit" for Judkins, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

"I'm gonna push him to find out," Staley added of Judkins, who is participating in training camp after recovering from a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula suffered in Week 16 of the 2025 season. Prior to the injury, Judkins enjoyed a productive rookie campaign, totaling 998 scrimmage yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 14 regular-season appearances. Judkins is expected to work as Cleveland's lead back, with fellow second-year pro Dylan Sampson serving in a change-of-pace role.