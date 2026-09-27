Judkins rushed 18 times for 70 yards and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Judkins took all but one of the Browns' running backs' carries, and he was able to capitalize on an injury-hampered Panthers defense to produce his best showing of the new season. Judkins still finished under 4.0 yards per carry, but after averaging under 3.0 in each of the first two games, Sunday's effort was certainly an improvement. Judkins and the surprising 2-1 Browns now have a quick turnaround for a Week 4 home divisional clash against the Steelers on Thursday night.