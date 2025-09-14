Judkins (not injury related) is active for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

After missing all of training camp and the preseason while his legal status was in limbo following a July 12 arrest in Florida, Judkins was formally cleared of all charges in August, but he remained unsigned until Sept. 6. Due to Judkins' late signing, the Browns were granted a two-game roster exemption for the rookie, but the 21-year-old running back will end up missing just one contest after he was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday following a meeting with NFL officials Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns eventually expect Judkins to emerge as their lead running back "sooner rather than later," but because of the extensive practice time he's missed over the last few months, he'll be eased in with a light workload. Rapoport suggests that Judkins will see something resembling "backup running back snaps" in Week 2, perhaps somewhere in the range of 10-to-15 plays. With that in mind, Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford are both expected to have roles in Cleveland's backfield Sunday, though it may not be long before Judkins ultimately leapfrogs both players on the depth chart.