Judkins (ankle) was spotted in uniform and rehabbing at the start of Cleveland's voluntary minicamp on Tuesday, Dylan Feltovich of USA Today reports.

Judkins' exact participation level is difficult to determine, with Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reporting that the 2025 second-round pick participated in on-field activities in some capacity, while Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports that he monitored practice from a side field. In any case, Judkins' activity level during spring figures to be largely limited to rehab work as he recovers from surgery undergone in late December to address a dislocated right ankle. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Judkins projects as the leader of a backfield that also houses Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall, all of whom are second-year pros.