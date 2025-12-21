Judkins reportedly suffered a broken leg during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Judkins is also being evaluated for a knee injury. We'll await further details via the Browns, but it appears as though the rookie back's 2025 season is done. If that's the case, Dylan Sampson (hand) would be next in line for carries, if he's available after being inactive Sunday, with Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders also in the backfield mix heading into Cleveland's final two games.