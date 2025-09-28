Judkins rushed 21 times for 82 yards and a touchdown and secured all four targets for 33 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

While the final score was lopsided, the Browns were reasonably competitive for the majority of the game, which kept Judkins involved. In fact, his carry total was his highest yet through three games, and he went into the end zone for the second consecutive contest on a one-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Judkins' reception and receiving yardage totals were also new season-high figures, and he'll continue in his workhorse role during a Week 5 matchup against the Vikings in London.