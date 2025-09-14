Judkins rushed 10 times for 61 yards and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Although Judkins was reportedly ticketed for a modest role in his delayed NFL debut, the rookie ended up leading the Browns in rush attempts and rushing yards on the afternoon. Just over half of Judkins' rushing production came on a 31-yard run, but considering the quality of the defense he was facing and the fact he missed all of training camp and preseason, his performance can't be labeled as anything but encouraging. With Judkins displaying the conditioning to handle double-digit touches right out of the gate, it's possible he paces the ground attack again in a Week 3 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday.