Judkins rushed 14 times for 26 yards and brought in one of three targets for 58 yards in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Judkins had a true mixed bag of an afternoon, repeatedly being stymied by a Titans run defense that has shown definite signs of improvement over the second half of the season but breaking loose for a career-long reception. Judkins also had the ball in his hands on a would-be game-tying two-point attempt, but the running back threw the ball across the field incomplete. Judkins will look to make inroads against a beatable Bears run defense in a Week 15 road matchup next Sunday.