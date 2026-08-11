Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Seems primed for huge role

Judkins is expected to take on a larger role in the passing game this year, according to Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.

The report also notes that "the plan is for Judkins to be a workhorse" under new Browns head coach Todd Monken. A couple of weeks ago, RBs coach Duce Staley said the second-year back "can play all three downs" once he has the mental aspect mastered. The Browns still have Dylan Sampson as an option for passing downs or to mix in on early downs, but it sounds like Judkins will get the lion's share of touches come Week 1. He's been a full practice participant since OTAs, coming back strong from late-December surgery on a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.